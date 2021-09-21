Facebook CEO Zuckerberg To Unveil New Products During FB Live; Here's How To Watch It

Facebook has not been shy to reveal its plans to expand into various industries including gaming, eyewear and the Artificial Intelligence sector. But nothing official has been given out about these upcoming offerings from the American multinational technology company. But recent posts from the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg confirm that some of their new products are going to be unveiled today, September 21, via a Facebook Live stream. Facebook product launch event live streaming is going to be available on Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg will be seen launching these new products.

How to watch facebook product launch live in India?

The tech community has been following this Facebook new product launch live and have been trying to find, ‘How to watch facebook product launch live in India?’ The live stream is going to be held on Facebook Live and it can be accessed through any device that is compatible with popular social media platforms. The Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the live stream will take place on September 21 at 10 AM PT which is 10:30 PM IST. So log onto Facebook at this time and check out the Facebook Live channel to watch the stream in India.

Mark also shared a post on Facebook that read, “Announcing some new products on FB Live at 10 am PT. Any guesses? Tune in.” Several fans have also responded to the Facebook founders post with their suggestions about the upcoming products from Facebook. Here is Mark’s post with all the fan reactions about the Facebook new product launch live event.

What to expect from the Facebook product launch event live streaming?

Nothing official has been released about Facebook’s new products scheduled to be released in today’s live stream. But the community can expect to see some more details about the availability and features of the Ray-Ban and Facebook smartglasses. Other industry experts suggest that the Facebook owner is planning to release a new VR/AR product during FB Live. According to Fossbytes, Mark has already confirmed that the Quest 2 successor is already in development. But the best option left for the users is to wait for the Facebook new product launch live to see what new products are being released.

Image: Unsplash