Google Doodle Observes Beginning Of Summer In Northern Hemisphere

Google on Saturday noted the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere with an artistic doodle illustration. The illustration displays a flamingo bird riding a hot air balloon and the doodle is set in orange, yellow and blueish tone to represent the bright glowing summer

The Summer of 2020 would begin in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21 and will go on till September 22. Summer season traditionally comprises of June, July, and August in the northern hemisphere, whereas December, January, and February in the southern hemisphere, if we go by the meteorological studies.

June 21 will be the day of the summer solstice which is said to be the longest day of the year. The days become longer and nights become shorter around the summer solstice.

People living in the north of the equator will enjoy the most amount of light in a single day. Further away from the equator, the more sunlight will be received. The artic pole will receive sunshine for complete 24 hours this day.

As per reports, the sun will shine for a longer duration in the northern hemisphere on Saturday while it will be the shortest day in the southern hemisphere.

The date of the beginning of summer varies according to climate, tradition, and culture. When it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere, it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, and vice versa. People in the northern hemisphere usually consider this season as a form of vacation and for touring since the weather conditions are quite favourable and pleasant as against the harsh cold weather of the winter season.

(Image: www.google.com)