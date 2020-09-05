Google Gives Friday Off To Employees Ahead Of Labour Day Weekend To Avoid Pandemic Burnout

Google on September 4 gave its employees an additional off-day ahead of the Labour Day weekend making the holiday a four-day affair. According to the CNBC, the company in an internal message asked employees, including interns to take the Friday off in order to avoid burnout keeping in mind the "collective wellbeing" of its staff. The additional Friday off was aimed to give the employees a mental break following hectic seven months of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the report, managers were asked to reschedule the work of their subordinates in line with the additional off so that every employee can enjoy the extra paid leave. The internal message reportedly stated that those whose work can't be rescheduled due to prior commitments should be given off on the next available working day instead.

Read: Google Was Founded On This Day In 1998; Know The Stanford University Students Behind It

Read: Can You Cancel Pending Transaction In Google Pay? How To Check Such Transactions?

Not for technical staff, contractors

However, the technical staff did not get the opportunity to take the Friday off but the company said that they were exploring something similar for them while reiterating that providing support to customers is also important. Meanwhile, employees on a contractual basis and on third-party recruitment were also not provided with the extra Friday off as the California based tech giant said that their actual employer would have to make that decision.

Google has already sent its staff to work from home until mid-2021 and advised employees who had already booked another day as leave to reschedule their off in order to reap the benefit of the extra day off. As per reports, when some employees said that they would like to take their off on some other day rather than taking it on Friday, the search giant declined and stated that it wasn't an option as the off was meant for collective wellbeing and must remain one.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Google And Apple To Roll Out Phase Two Of Contact-tracing System, No Separate App Required

Read: Google India Shows How To Take Care Outdoors With Creative Post, Asks People To Wear Masks

