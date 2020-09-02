Can You Cancel Pending Transaction In Google Pay? How To Check Such Transactions?

Google Pay is one of the most popular digital wallet platforms that allows users to make a variety of online transactions. With the help of Google Pay, you can easily send or request money from your friends and family members. Additionally, one can also recharge their prepaid devices and pay utility bills.

Also Read | What Is Brokerage Cashback In Google Pay And How To Claim It?

Can you cancel pending transaction in Google Pay?

If a payment shows ‘pending’ status, it means that you cannot cancel it or take any further action on it. In case the payment has been stuck as 'processing' for a long time, the app will give you the transaction pending message. Once a payment appears as ‘pending’, it generally takes around 3 to 5 days to move to successful status. In certain cases, the payment may appear as ‘failed’.

There have been a number of cases recently where users were reporting issues with failed transactions. In such cases, you will need to raise a dispute from within the app by opening the said transaction.

Also Read | Can You Delete Google Pay History? Learn How To Delete Transaction History

How to check pending transaction in Google Pay?

Here are the steps to view your pending transactions on Google Pay:

Step 1: Open Google Pay on your phone and scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Step 2: Click on ‘See all payment activity’.

This will populate a list of all of your previous transactions.

Step 3: You can click on any of the transactions from the list to check its status.

Step 4: If the status is still pending, you can report the issue by clicking on ‘raise a dispute’.

Once you have raised a dispute, the issue should be resolved from Google’s end within the next 14 days.

Also Read | How To Get UTR Number In Google Pay? Follow Our Guide To Track Your Transactions Easily

How to set up Google Pay on your device?

Google Pay enables you to send or receive money without incurring any service fees or charges. Before you attempt to set up a new Google Pay on your handset, you will need to create a Google account, if you don't have one. Once you have a Google account, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Install Google Pay on your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter the mobile number that you have linked to your bank account.

Step 3: Sign in to the app using your Google account.

Step 4: Follow the instructions and link your bank account.

Also Read | What Is 5paisa In Google Pay? How To Invest In Shares Using The Platform?

Image credits: Google