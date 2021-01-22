Is Google Leaving Australia? Find Out Everything About It Here

Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. The latest news on Google is that the company has stated about disabling search engine in the country of Australia if they are forced to pay for content. Continue reading this article to know about this latest controversy in which Google threatens Australia if media bargaining code becomes law.

Google Threatens to Leave Australia

Is Google leaving Australia? In the latest controversy revolving around Google, the company is considering to completely switch off its Google search function for the Australian users. This could actually happen if the proposed media bargaining code becomes law in Australia.

Mel Silva who is the Australian managing editor of Google has said that the company was prepared to take such drastic measures in response to a proposed media bargaining code. The legislation of the Australian government is aiming to force digital platforms to pay their media companies for news content. This is also going to follow a 12-month review into Google and Facebook.

If this proposed media bargaining code becomes law then Google will have no other option but to completely stop providing the Australia country with their Search mechanism. This is surely the last option the company would resort to but they might go through this decision if nothing else works. Google mentioned that there is a way to move forward with a workable Code which will allow the company to support Australian journalism without breaking Search.

According to a mandatory code of conduct, the major technology giants like Google and Facebook will have to negotiate with the media companies of Australia regarding the payment for news content. This will also need the companies to inform the Australian media about every algorithm change.

If something like this actually happens then along with it being a bad outcome for Google, it would also greatly affect the people of Australia, its diverse media, and all the small businesses who use Google products almost every day (like the search mechanism).

