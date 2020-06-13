ISRO Cyberspace Competition 2020 Registration And Other Details

Indian Space Research Organisation has recently revealed a notification regarding the school level competitions for the year 2020. The main aim of the competition 'ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020' or the ICC -2020 is to mould young minds and their thinking capabilities towards space research and exploration. This is to develop future generations of scientists, researchers and ISRO contributors. The official website of ISRO also states that students will have more intuition and curiosity towards science and technology. The notification and the ISRO Cyberspace Competition 2020 details were released on the official website of ISRO.

ISRO Cyberspace Competition 2020 registration details

In the notification, the ISRO administration mentioned that the competition is being held to evoke scientific thinking in students. The initiative is a frontrunner in helping school-going children explore the possibilities of science and beyond. The activities and competitions are a way to generate creativity of the mind, as per the notification.

There are several competitions for children divided into four class groups on the basis of their age

For students of class between first to the third standard, there is drawing competition.

For students in class between fourth to eight standard, there is a model-making competition.

For students in class between ninth and tenth grade, there is an essay writing competition in two languages, Hindi and English

For students of classes between eleventh and twelfth, there is essay writing as well as space quiz competition in both Hindi and English languages.

Steps to register for the ISRO Cyberspace Competition 2020

Log in to the official website of ISRO Follow this link https://www.isro.gov.in/icc-2020 Search for the registration link. It is ‘Click to register’ Enter active and functioning mail ID and clear all the formalities Generate the password Once form filling is done submit the form Write down the registration number per candidate as it is unique and different for every student.

Here are all the guidelines and regulations mentioned in the notification

"The competition is open to the school students studying in India.

Participation in ICC-2020 is without any fee.

All competitions are individual events.

Participation in these competitions can be done from home and participants need not travel anywhere.

The affiliation of the students for a particular class category shall be based on their enrolment during the academic year 2020-21.

The Identity Card issued by the Institution during the Academic Year 2019-20 shall be taken as reference.

In case the results are awaited for Academic Year 2019-20, it may be deemed that the participant has already passed the examination and has got enrolled in the next grade during the Academic Year 2020-21. This condition is applicable only for participation in “ISRO Cyberspace Competitions –2020” through online mode and cannot be taken as an endorsement for any other purpose.

Registrations have to be done on the link provided at ISRO website www.isro.gov.in/icc-2020 on or before June 24, 2020. A unique registration number will be generated against successful registration.

One individual can register and participate in only one competition.

Name of submission file shall be the same as the registration number of the participant.

The name of the top 500 students will be announced on the ISRO website and the Merit Certificates will be provided by e-mail/post.

All other participants will receive a Participation Certificate through e-mail.

The detailed procedure of the ICC-2020 shall be provided at ISRO portal.

The Time-Table for all the competitions along with probable topics shall be made available on ISRO Portal shortly.

For further details, please contact."

Phone: 080 – 2351 5850

E-mail: icc-2020@isro.gov.in

