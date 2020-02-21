Inventor Of Cut-copy-paste Functionality Larry Tesler Dies At 74

While there are not many people who know the name Larry Tesler, the entire world has heard, seen, and most definitely used some of his innovations to make their lives simpler. Larry Tesler is the father of the cut-copy-paste shortcut used by millions of people, more than a billion times every day. Recently, reports by AppleInsider and an obituary post by XEROX on Twitter have confirmed the death of Larry Tesler at the age of 74.

Recently this week, Larry Tesler was reported to have passed away at the age of 74. According to the obituary post by XEROX on Twitter, Larry Tesler died on Monday, February 17, 2020. He is the inventor of the cut copy paste functionality that is used by millions of people to simplify their work.

In 1973, Larry Tesler joined the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) where he worked in collaboration with the Gypsy Text Editor. It was the Gypsy Text Editor that featured Larry Tesler’s invention of the modeless method of copying and moving parts of the text.

The modeless method has now become famous as one of the most basic computer commands/functionality of cutting, copying, and pasting elements within and across programmes.

The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him. Photo credit: Yahoo CC-By-2.0 https://t.co/MXijSIMgoA pic.twitter.com/kXfLFuOlon — Xerox (@Xerox) February 19, 2020

According to Larry Tesler, his cut-copy-paste functionality can be explained as conceived, implemented, and usability-tested Graphical User Interface (GUI) and Integrated Development Environment (IDE) capabilities that have become the standards of the industry. These GUI and IDE’s also include the ability to insert or overwrite text without entering a specific mode by clicking or dragging and then typing.

He termed this feature as the ability to move or copy text without entering a mode using cut or copy and paste. Larry Tesler was not only the inventor of cut-copy-paste but he also gave the world revolutionary computer functionality such as the find & replace option.

How to cut, copy, paste?

Cutting, copying, and pasting is now pretty simple to use, thanks to Larry Tesler. All the person needs to do is select the desired text with the help of the mouse cursor or by selecting text utilising the windows shortcut Shift+Arrow Keys or Ctrl+Shift+Arrow Keys. Then he must cut or copy the text using the right click of the mouse and selecting cut or copy or by using the hotkeys Ctrl+X (Cut) or Ctrl+C (Copy). Then he must go to the location where he wants to paste the copied text and paste it there using the right click of the mouse or by using the hotkeys Ctrl+V (Paste).

