Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook To Testify For Congressional Review

Four of the world's top tech CEOs-- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook have been called before the US Congress for a bipartisan investigation into their companies' effect on the global markets. The CEOs of leading tech giants have been called on to testify for their companies’ practices before the Congress by the House Judiciary subcommittee on anti-trust on Wednesday.

The House Judiciary subcommittee has been conducting a bipartisan investigation into their influence on the market along with their monopolistic dominance and effect on their consumers over the past year. Following this, the panel in a first-of-its-kind congressional review on the tech industry has asked the tech giants to answer questions pertaining to a review of existing competition policies.

The investigation is aimed at determining whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate for the new global system or whether new legislation, funding or enforcement are needed.

Given the Coronavirus pandemic, the testaments of all 4 CEOs will be taken remotely. This is the second time the hearing has been rescheduled. It was earlier scheduled for Monday. However, according to agency sources, it was rescheduled to allow committee members who are also lawmakers in Congress to participate in commemorations at the US Capitol on Monday and Tuesday for late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

The legend will be remembered through a memorial service in his home state Alabama over the weekend after which he will be moved to the US Capitol later in the week, and then brought back home to Georgia where he will finally rest in peace.

(With Agency Inputs)