Mark Zuckerberg Triggers Meme Fest After Applying 'too Much' Sunscreen While Surfing

What internet users are claiming that they “can’t unsee” is the image of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with “too much” sunscreen. The picture showing one of the wealthiest people in the world on an electric surfboard amid the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral. While the coronavirus infections in the United States have surpassed 3.7 million as per Johns Hopkins University tally, Zuckerberg went overboard with the sunscreen, so much so, that his face looked white and pale.

The Twitter users are not only comparing the Facebook CEO’s image with that of Joker, a supervillain created by Bill Finger in DC Comics but are also calling it “unforgettable”. Even though Mark Zuckerberg must have applied the scream to prevent himself from sunburn and tan, he could not avoid triggering a meme fest on the internet.

Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse I found this picture of Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/5mpDtaKoTs — Izaiah (@IzaiahTilton) July 19, 2020

‘Worst thing about 2020’

One of the internet users not only called the image as “one of the worst things in 2020” despite the global health crisis that has infected over 14.5 million people across the globe and caused more than 606,200 deaths. From comparing him to various fictional characters to calling him a “demon-like creature”, the Tweeple’s have shared thousand of meme starting with “Mark Zuckerberg surfing is like…”. While some are applauding each other for coming up with a hilarious comparison, others are questioning, “what made him do this?”. Some even called him a "chameleon".

Mark Zuckerberg having a great time surfing. pic.twitter.com/3l92QLeTHF — Matt (@themattprov) July 19, 2020

And here’s a close up of Mark Zuckerberg surfing... pic.twitter.com/YdYvCA8Pgn — ********TheTruthWillSetUsFree********************* (@Clair24968341) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg needs to fusion surfing Mrs. Doubtfire for the virtual 2020 Halloween Party pic.twitter.com/CVCnz0wQyR — commentary. (@aretepursuitof) July 20, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Live view from the Hubble Telescope shows us that the hexed moon is happy and appears to be the surfing Mark Zuckerberg meme; I repeat, the memes have merged on the moon. pic.twitter.com/p785tNOOFP — Marty Moogle (@martymoogle) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg surfing looks like a horror movie about a mime who terrorizes a sleepy beachfront community pic.twitter.com/pfXa41Z3pg — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg surfing while looking like the Joker is terrifying and I say this having survived a drive by shooting in the South Bronx. pic.twitter.com/2DzA7t5A6I — jonah jill (@jonah_jill) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out surfing and mad at wire hangers at the same time. pic.twitter.com/5zZ4FHQBLX — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) July 19, 2020

when you’re as busy as Mark Zuckerberg, sometimes you have to merge your surfing and mime lessons together pic.twitter.com/CxDCuTv6SR — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 19, 2020

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/9BRBFI0qFh — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg looks like he's surfing in a Guy Fawkes mask. pic.twitter.com/bpqJvmbMHP — Roland The Headless Thompson Twin (@CheapPontoon) July 19, 2020

Dear Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen pic.twitter.com/BU6Kuq9AON — ~ (@ByNormaSue) July 20, 2020

