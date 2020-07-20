Last Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg Triggers Meme Fest After Applying 'too Much' Sunscreen While Surfing

What internet users are claiming that they “can’t unsee” is the image showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with “too much” sunscreen.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Mark Zuckerberg

What internet users are claiming that they “can’t unsee” is the image of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with “too much” sunscreen. The picture showing one of the wealthiest people in the world on an electric surfboard amid the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral. While the coronavirus infections in the United States have surpassed 3.7 million as per Johns Hopkins University tally, Zuckerberg went overboard with the sunscreen, so much so, that his face looked white and pale.

The Twitter users are not only comparing the Facebook CEO’s image with that of Joker, a supervillain created by Bill Finger in DC Comics but are also calling it “unforgettable”. Even though Mark Zuckerberg must have applied the scream to prevent himself from sunburn and tan, he could not avoid triggering a meme fest on the internet. 

Read - Video Of Dog Welcoming Covid Warrior Cop After Work Wins Hearts, Netizens Laud Their Bond

‘Worst thing about 2020’

One of the internet users not only called the image as “one of the worst things in 2020” despite the global health crisis that has infected over 14.5 million people across the globe and caused more than 606,200 deaths. From comparing him to various fictional characters to calling him a “demon-like creature”, the Tweeple’s have shared thousand of meme starting with “Mark Zuckerberg surfing is like…”. While some are applauding each other for coming up with a hilarious comparison, others are questioning, “what made him do this?”. Some even called him a "chameleon".

Read - Tailor Stitches Underpants 'too Short', Man Approaches Bhopal Police To Seek 'justice'

Read - Scottish Optician Shows How To Prevent Glasses From Fogging Over Facemask; Watch Here

Read - Bear Poses For Selfie With A Girl, Netizens Stunned At Girl's Bravery

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all