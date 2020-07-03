Microsoft Announces Changes To Windows 10 Start Menu, Updates Alt Tab And Taskbar

Software giant Microsoft released the new Windows 10 Start menu for its testers on Thursday, July 2. According to reports, the new design will emphasise Live Tiles which were hinted earlier this year. The new design will remove solid colour backplates behind the logos in the apps list and will instead apply a uniform, almost transparent background to the tiles.

Subtle but impactful changes

As per reports, it is a very subtle design change but the removal of the blocky tiled interface should make it easier for users to find apps and makes the start menu look much less cluttered.

In a blog post, Microsoft detailed on all the changes and mentioned that in addition to the changes made to the starting menu, the company would also be making changes to the classic Alt Tab button. Microsoft said, “Beginning with today’s build, all tabs open in Microsoft Edge will start appearing in Alt-Tab, not just the active one in each browser window.”

Other soon to be launched changes include an upgraded taskbar that will be made more personalised so that Xbox apps can be pinned for Xbox Live users and Your Phone can be pinned for Android device users. All incoming notifications will also include an ‘X’ button allowing users to quickly dismiss them.

Microsoft to shut all physical stores

The tech giant had earlier announced that it will close all its Microsoft Store locations around the world, except for four locations that will be “reimagined” as experience centres that no longer sell products. The company said its retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support.

Only stores in London, New York City, Sydney, and Redmond will remain open. The company stated that Microsoft wesite as well as the Xbox and Windows storefronts reach “up to 1.2 billion monthly customers in 190 markets.”

(Image Source: AP)

