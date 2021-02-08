Samsung Exynos 9825: Check Out The Samsung Exynos 9825 Specifications, Features And More

Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone sellers in the business. They have stayed ahead of most of the competition by providing a fantastic product for people to purchase. Samsung also creates their own processors for their Smartphones. One of the top processors for their smartphones is the Samsung Exynos 9825. Exynos has been in Samsung phones for a long time and it is an in house processor, certain regions do not allow this processor, and Samsung partners with Snapdragon to cater to those regions. Many people want to learn more about Samsung Exynos 9825.

Samsung Exynos 9825

One of the popular processors by Samsung, The Exynos 9825 carries the developed ability to convey cutting-edge versatile encounters from gaming to insightful photography and AI-fueled aides. Highlighting the business' first 7nm EUV handling innovation, the Exynos 9825 brings forefront gaming and design execution in a force proficient bundle so individuals never need to stress over battery life. Outfitted with a high-level neural handling unit, it's likewise conveying incredible AI encounters including customized voice associates and keen camera highlights.

Samsung Exynos 9825 Specifications

A detailed list of specifications has been provided for the geeks, check out the list of Samsung Exynos 9825 Specifications below:

CPU Dual-core (Custom CPU) +

Dual-core (Cortex®-A75) +

Quad-core (Cortex®-A55) GPU ARM Mali ™-G76 MP12 NPU Integrated Process 7nm EUV Display WQUXGA (3840x2400),

4K UHD (4096x2160) LTE Modem LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA

2Gbps (DL) / Cat.20 3CA

316Mbps (UL) Storage UFS 3.0, UFS 2.1 Memory LPDDR4x Camera Rear 22MP, Front 22MP,

Dual-camera 16MP+16MP Video 8K 30fps or 4K UHD 120fps

encoding and decoding with

10-bit HEVC(H.265), H.264, VP9

Samsung Exynos 9825 Features

The new processor brings some delightful features for the users to try out, check out all the Samsung Exynos 9825 Features below:

7nm EUV

Power efficiency and performance come first with the Exynos 9825, the industry’s first mobile processor built with 7nm EUV processing technology. EUV, or extreme ultraviolet lithography, allows Samsung to leverage extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and develop a faster and more power-efficient processor.

Artificial Intelligence

The Exynos 9825 features an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed for the next generation of mobile experiences from AI-powered photography to augmented reality. With fast, efficient AI processing, the NPU brings new possibilities for on-device AI from object recognition for optimized photos, to a suite of performance enhancing intelligence features such as usage pattern recognition and faster app pre-loading.

Powerhouse

The Exynos 9825’s octa-core CPU packs a lot of horsepower into a small package. Featuring tri-cluster architecture that consists of two 4th generation custom CPUs – two Cortex®-A75 cores for optimal performance, and four Cortex-A55 cores for greater efficiency.

Gaming

Equipped with the Mali™-G76 MP12 GPU that runs at faster clock speeds, compared to previous generations, the Exynos 9825 delivers powerful graphics performance for immersive gaming. Combined with improved CPU performance that enables faster load times.

5G and 4G

Featuring an integrated 4G LTE-Advanced Pro modem and 8x Carrier Aggregation, it offers up to 2Gbps download speeds and more reliable connectivity. The Exynos 9825 is also ready for the 5G era when paired with the Exynos Modem 5100, which features support for 5G NR.

Camera

The Exynos 9825’s NPU can detect and identify a wide range of objects and scenes which the image signal processor (ISP) retouches so people can get the perfect white balance, focus, exposure, saturation, and colors every time. It also supports telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide lenses, to a 3D depth sensor that enables bokeh.

For Video The Exynos 9825’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports up to 8K Ultra HD* video encoding and decoding with diverse codecs including 10-bit HEVC (H.265) that can generate 1,024 different tones for each primary color. With a display subsystem that supports up to 4K UHD display and HDR10+

Security

The processor puts security at the forefront by using a physically unclonable function (PUF) to store and manage personal data in perfect isolation. While PUF provides the unique key, a secure key manager supports other security protocols, such as key generation, storage, and derivation.

Samsung Exynos 9825 phones list

With the new Exynos Processor coming in the people want to know which devices will be shipped with it. Check out the Samsung Exynos 9825 phones list Below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

