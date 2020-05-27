This Squirrel Obstacle Course Of Ex-NASA Engineer Is The Most Amusing Thing Online, Watch

During the boredom quarantine, a lot of people are finding ways to keep themselves occupied, in rather creative ways. Ex-NASA engineer and Apple employee, Mark Rober is one of them. According to recent reports, Mark installed a backyard bird feeder in hopes of peacefully observing his fine-feathered friends while in quarantine. But his bird feeder attracted the local squirrel population. And much to his surprise, the squirrels began to act like bullies, scaring the birds away, eating the food that was meant for them.

The former NASA Jet, propulsion engineer, Mark decided to do something to keep the squirrels at bay. He built an entire American Ninja Warrior style obstacle course for the squirrels. The ‘Mark Rober squirrel course’ has been gaining a lot of momentum online for the unique concept and how it has been executed.

The NASA Engineer's Squirrel obstacle course

This ‘NASA engineer squirrel obstacle course’ included everything from trap doors and mazes to even a catapult—but at the start, there was an impossible ladder bridge on which no squirrel could keep steady. This thing is like a mousetrap only a whole lot tougher. If a squirrel succeeds in completing the ‘Mark Rober squirrel course’ it will be awarded a massive pile of walnuts.

With his masterful engineering in place, Mark began to film a squirrel obstacle course video for his YouTube channel. While watching the video any viewer would expect that this might be really tough for the squirrels to get around. However, viewers have been surprised with the squirrels and how they tackled it.

Results of the 'Mark Rober squirrel course'

The participants consisted of four squirrels. Within a few days and in less than half a dozen attempts the squirrels mastered the ‘Mark Rober squirrel course’ with their natural athletic prowess. In fact, they created their own shortcuts around the obstacle course. This is a rather amusing video to watch as squirrels make their way through an engineer's contraption.

The Squirrel Obstacle course video

Mark has created and uploaded the twenty-one minutes long squirrel obstacle course video on his YouTube channel. And after that many other creators are making their own versions of the squirrel obstacle as well. This squirrel obstacle course is not the only crazy experiment that Mark Rover has done. Previously, he conducted an experiment by hiding a covert glitter bomb to punish package thieves. The bomb would squirt vile-smelling glitter on them as soon as they opened the package.

Watch the video here:

