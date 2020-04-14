Good News: US man sets up mini restaurant for squirrels in park, netizens impressed

A man in the US has built a restraint for squirrels in a park. James Vreeland from Michigan came up with a unique idea and built an open restaurant where he serves peanuts. Taking to Instagram, Vreeland wrote that amid shutdown and self-isolation, he realised that it was a “good time to get into the restaurant games.”

Pictures of the “Patio” show an elaborate setting comprising of four sets of wooden chairs and tables along with a few miniature sculptures. The setting also has a wooden gate and a miniature menu placed on a stand right outside the door. Vreeman also shared a time-lapse clip which shows squirrels coming and feasting on the peanuts that have bee arranged on the tables.

'Good Idea'

The video clip has garnered over 1,407 views as of now and a multitude of comments from netizens. One user lauded his efforts and wrote, "This is awesome!" While another wrote, "You are an awesome guy to do all that for these little guys. I love animals and it makes me happy to see you taking care of at least some of them. You should start selling these little tables. I know I would buy them." Yet another wrote, "This is so great! Thank you for having a kind heart! 😚So in love with this idea! You're awesome." Meanwhile, another resident lauded him and said, "restaurant for squirrels seems to have good traffic and some regular customers coming in." Many also gave him another idea for his restaurants like putting in fences and stool chairs.

