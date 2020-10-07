UTI AMC IPO Allotment: Learn How To Check Status Online

The brokerages say that UTI AMC IPO share allocation is likely to be finalised today that is Wednesday, October 7. This means all the investors who have sent applications from September 29 to October 1 can check the share allotment status online on the website of KFintech Private Limited, the registrar of the IPO. However, experts say UTC AMC IPO allotment will be listed on the stock exchanges on October 12.

Last week on October 1, UTI AMC IPO had shut down its subscription. However, the ₹2,160-crore initial public offer has experienced 2.31 times bids in the bracket of 3 days. It has been observed that the bids have received 6,31,02,348 shares against 2,73,50,957 shares on offer.

The UTS AMC were sold in the range of ₹552-554 per share, and the retail individual investors subscribed 2.32 times. On the other hand, the UTI AMC IPO segment for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.34 times and non-institutional investors 93%.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO share allocation is said to be finalised today that is Wednesday, October 7. All the investors who have sent application will be enabled to check the application status on the official website of Alankit Assignments, the registrar of the IPO.

A report by Livemint reveals that UTI AMC before its Initial Public Offering had raised ₹645 crores from anchor investors on October 5. The report also revealed that the UTI AMC marked its place in the top three AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges. The first two are Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

How to check IPO Allotment online?

Check UTI AMC IPO allotment status online

Visit the UTI AMC IPO allotment status page.

Select the IPO.

Enter either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID of the Demat account to check the UTI AMC IPO allotment status.

Now, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Check Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment status online

Visit the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment status page of Alankit Assignments.

Select Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders from the dropdown menu.

Enter either PAN number, Application Number or DP Client ID of the Demat account to check the UTI AMC IPO allotment status.

Click Search.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

