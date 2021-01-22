What Is Carbon Capture Technology That Elon Musk Spoke About? Know Details

Elon Musk has never failed to awestruck the world with one of his unexpected stunts. After being busy with SpaceX launches, he announced that the Tesla-owner will donate $100 million to whoever creates the best carbon capture technology. As big as the price is, many people around the world are wondering about what Carbon Capture Technology is. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Carbon Capture Technology?

As we all know, the world is suffering from Global Warming and other environmental issues due to carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Most of the Carbon Dioxide is absorbed by the oceans, but the rest is tampering the weather conditions, climate, temperature and more. This has resulted in other major problems like ice melting and sea level rising. But, can we tackle this problem by using technology? Like there are various other means like setting up Solar Energy and more, Carbon Capture Technology is one of the best possible solutions to it.

Carbon Capture is actually a process in which the Carbon Dioxide is trapped at its emission source, and then transported it to an underground storage location, and isolating it there. The entire machinery that aids in this process is called Carbon Capture Technology. However, the level to which CCT supports sustainable development is a widely debated topic. It is argued by some that no technology involving the combustion of fossil fuels can be associated with sustainable development. However, due to the nature of the project, Conference of Parties to the Kyoto protocol in 2010 climate conference in Cancun decided that Carbon Capture Technology including capturing and storage will be considered under the Clean Development Mechanism projects.

Apart from this, the negative environmental impacts of Carbon Capture Technology is that they are associated with additional fossil fuel demand, due to the energy penalty to operate the capture unit. There are also other toxicological impacts related to the use of solvents to capture Carbon Dioxide chemically.

Elon Musk Carbon Capture deal

Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

Details next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

