WWDC 2021 Live Stream Begins June 7: Here Is How To Watch The Event Live

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is kicking off on June 7 2021 at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. One of the most awaited technological events around the world, WWDC 2021 would be held online, just like it was done last year. Keep reading to know more about how to watch the WWDC 2021 live stream.

How to watch WWDC 2021?

Every year at WWDC, Apple announced some of the biggest software updates coming to all its devices. This year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also rumoured to launch the new Apple MacBooks Pro models, powered by an in-house Apple M series chip. For details about WWDC 2021 rumours, click here. As stated earlier, the keynote will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Following is the list of platforms on which the WWDC 2021 live stream would be available.

Apple's official website - Apple.com

Apple TV app

Apple Developer App

Apple's YouTube channel

What to expect from WWDC 2021 Live Stream?

Apple is most likely to showcase the upcoming software updates for devices across its ecosystem such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV and others. The expected software updates include iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and tvOS 15. The new iOS 15 might include an updated notification interface and iMessage. Some accessibility features might also be included. Apple watchOS 8 might come with a gesture support feature that Apple showcased recently. Apple TV users might get a better playback experience through the software update. The event will be held for 5 days and more than 200 sessions are scheduled for developers. To know more about what will be announced at WWDC 2021, click here. In related news, Apple has recently launched the purple iPhone 12 and new Mac PCs.

Fans and Apple enthusiasts around the world are excited about WWDC 2021. Social media platforms such as Twitter are flooding with expectations about what fans expect from the event. Since Apple speaks to a global audience, the time for the event would vary. In the US, the event would start at 10 AM PDT, and in the UK, the event would begin at 6 PM BST. In Australia, the WWDC 2021 would begin at 1 AM AWST on June 8. For more details, one can watch the WWDC 2021 live stream from the video below.



IMAGE: APPLE WEBSITE