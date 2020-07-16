New Star Sign Introduced By NASA Sends People Into A Frenzy, Know What It Means For You

For the people who believe in astrology and ‘Horoscope devotees’, NASA’s new report has made a flabbergasting observation regarding the calendar and the constellations stating that there are up to 21 zodiacal constellations in total and not just 12. While reiterating the difference between Astronomy and Astrology, NASA had previously talked about the 13 zodiac sign named Ophiuchus back in 2016 but now has entirely highlighted how it might impact calendar. However, the new report has also suggested the possibility of many more such signs.

While giving a thorough explanation from the concept of zodiac signs and its origination from the Babylonians at least 3,000 years ago, NASA said that even according to their culture, there were total 13 zodiac signs but since the 12-month calendar for already in place, Ophiuchus was chosen to be left out. Similarly, the astronomers have said that some cultures have recognised at least 24 constellations in the zodiac.

The report said, “But even according to the Babylonians' own ancient stories, there were 13 constellations in the zodiac. (Other cultures and traditions have recognized as many as 24 constellations in the zodiac.) So the Babylonians picked one, Ophiuchus, to leave out. Even then, some of the chosen 12 didn't fit neatly into their assigned slice of the pie and slopped over into the next one.”

“When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and August 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo. Now, 3,000 years later, the sky has shifted because Earth's axis (North Pole) doesn't point in quite the same direction,” it added.

Moon could be younger than previously thought

In another startling observation, a recent study has found out that Earth’s natural satellite, the Moon could be 85 million years younger than what was previously perceived as per calculations. A team of planetary geophysicists at the German Aerospace Center have used a numerical model to reconstruct the process of formation of Moon which theoretically was formed as the result of a collision between protoplanet body of Mars’ size and ‘young Earth’.

The lead author of the study, Maxime Maurice from the German Aerospace Center has said, “The results of our latest modelling suggest that the young Earth was hit by a protoplanet some 140 million years after the birth of the Solar System 4.567 billion years ago. According to our calculations, this happened 4.425 billion years ago – with an uncertainty of 25 million years – and the Moon was born."

