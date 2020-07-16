NASA Spacewalk: Watch Astronauts Conduct A Spacewalk In NASA Livestream

NASA Television coverage of the July 16 spacewalk is now underway. Astronauts Robert Behnken and Chris Cassidy are seen carrying out the spacewalk. Viewers can now watch the spacewalk on the agency’s website and also on it's YouTube Channel. The crew has undertaken Expedition 63 and is venturing outside the International Space Station for the spacewalk. The NASA Spacewalk is expected to last as long as seven hours. Read on to know the details of the NASA Spacewalk.

NASA Spacewalk: NASA live stream of the spacewalk

The NASA live stream of the July 16 spacewalk has already begun. The NASA Spacewalk has started at approximately 7:35 a.m. EDT, which is 4:35 a.m. PT, and 5:05 p.m. IST. Minutes before the spacewalk, the crew was seen in the airlock and were suited up. Astronauts have now exited the airlock of ISS and begin today’s activities. The goal of this NASA Spacewalk is to work on one of two power channels on the far starboard truss also known as S6 Truss of the station.

International Space Station July 16, 2020: NASA Spacewalk

Today’s NASA Spacewalk to be undertaken by astronauts Behnken and Cassidy will be mirroring the work they completed in their first spacewalk on June 26, 2020. According to NASA’s official website, the primary tasks for the crew will be to remove five of six older nickel-hydrogen batteries for the truss’ power system. And in place of these old batteries, three new lithium-ion batteries will be placed.

These lithium-ion batteries store electricity for one pair of the station’s solar arrays. During the NASA Spacewalk, the astronauts will be installing two of three adapter plates to complete the circuit to the new batteries. They will also be relocating the nickel-hydrogen batteries for storage and for future disposal. Leading this tedious mission today is NASA's Flight Director Allison Bolinger in the NASA. She will be supported by another NASA official Sandy Moore as the lead spacewalk officer. Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are scheduled to conduct another NASA Spacewalk on Tuesday, July 21. The July 21 Spacewalk will mark the end of a 3.5-year effort to upgrade the International Space Station’s power system.

