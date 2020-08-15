15 Famous Indian Scientists And Their Innovations To Look Back On This Indepence Day

August 15 is one of the most celebrated days for Indians around the world. The day not only marks India's Independence but it also defines the end of a 200-year rule and glorifies the country's historical struggle. While many carry the tricolour in their hands, some try to reminisce the brave and smart people of the past who led the forthcoming generations towards a bright future. As the Indian sub-continent keeps growing, the science and technology sector has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, and the credit goes to the pillars and past geniuses of their fields. So, on this day of Independence lets reminisce some of the most famous Indian scientists and their innovations that we as a country feel ultimately proud about.

Famous Indian scientists list

Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887-1920)

One of the most brilliant Mathematicians known by the entire world, Srinivasa Ramanujan is the man who knew infinity. His brilliant contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions have helped in shaping the current growth of science and technology.

CV. Raman (1888-1970)

CV Raman is the pride of many Indian Physicists. He is the man behind the discovery of the Raman Effect. This Indian physicist also won Nobel Prize in 1930 for his discovery.

Prafulla Chandra Ray (1861-1944)

Known for being the founder of Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals pharma company, Prafulla Chandra Ray is a famous academician and chemist. His company is said to be India’s first pharmaceutical company.

Har Gobind Khorana (1922-2011)

Khorana is yet another Nobel Prize winner who won this honourable prize in the year 1968. The Biochemist is known for his excellence in demonstrating how the nucleotides in nucleic acids control the synthesis of proteins.

S.S. Abhyankar (1930-2012)

Famous for his outstanding contributions to algebraic geometry, mathematician S.S. Abhyankar, at the time of his death, held the Marshall distinguished professor of mathematics chair at Purdue University.

Meghnad Saha (1893-1956)

Meghnad Saha is a very well known Astrophysicist who developed the Saha equation. The Saha equation has helped science to explain chemical and physical conditions in stars.

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (1910-1995)

Astrophysicist won the Nobel Prize in 1983, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar is known for his research on the evolutionary stages of massive stars.

Salim Ali (1896-1987)

Salim Ali is a naturalist who helped develop Ornithology in the country. He is popularly known as the “birdman of India”.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha (1909-1966)

Theoretical physicist; best known as the chief architect of the Indian atomic energy program. Bhabha is amongst the greatest Indian minds and one of the most inspirational scientists whose impact still has a stronghold in the youth of the country.

Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858-1937)

Jagadish Chandra Bose who is a physicist, biologist and archaeologist has pioneered the investigation of radio and microwave optics. His works have not only created a lot of awareness but he has also anchored the growth of science.

Satyendra Nath Bose (1894-1974)

Mathematician and physicist; best known for his collaboration with Albert Einstein in formulating a theory related to the gaslike qualities of electromagnetic radiation. He has not only made India proud, but his contributions towards the field of science have helped humankind excel to the extent of it.

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015)

A.P.J Abdul Kalam is not only a popular scientist of also one of the most loved presidents of India. He has played a crucial role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs. His life and achievements have left a strong mark in the youth of the country.

Raj Reddy (1937)

A.M. Turing Award-winning computer scientist, Raj Reddy is one of the brightest men who have anchored the development of the today know AI system. His work related to large scale artificial intelligence systems has helped in the growth of the AI system we use today such as Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri and more.

Birbal Sahni

Birbal Sahni was a paleobotanist who is known for his research on the fossils of the Indian subcontinent. He has found some of the most ancient fossils from several innate corners of the country.

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis (1893-1972)

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis is the person behind the foundation of the Indian Statistical Institute. He is popular around the world as a brilliant Statistician and physicist.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

