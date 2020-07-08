AIIMS Jodhpur Launches Innovation 'Abhedya' To Limit Doctor-patient Treatment Contact

In order to protect the healthcare workers from contracting the Coronavirus while treating patients, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur on Tuesday launched a new innovation to limit patient-to-doctor contact.

The innovation called 'Abhedya', created in partnership with Iscon Surgicals Ltd is an aero-shield box equipped with various apparatus to protect health workers when they are at maximum risk of contracting the virus during procedures involving anaesthesia or suctioning. The patients will be placed inside the box during such procedures, covered by a shield to limit direct contact with health workers.

"Healthcare workers face constant risk while administering anaesthesia or performing suctioning on patients. The device comes with the required apparatus inside the box. It will provide safety to doctors and healthcare workers," said Dr Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur.

AIIMS has been regularly coming up with various initiatives to tackle the pandemic through new innovations. Last week, a doctor at AIIMS, Dr. Abhinav Verma developed an App- COPAL-19 to connect COVID-19 patients and plasma donors. Dr.Verma along with his brother, an IIT student has developed the app which will be helpful in connecting coronavirus patients in dire need of plasma with plasma donors.

Recovery rate soars to 60.77%

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload soared to 7,42,417 while the death toll climbed to 20,642 on Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 2,64,944 are active cases. On the other hand, India's cured/discharged patients count crossed the 4.5 lakh mark with 4,56,831 patients cured/discharged and one patient migrated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the States/UTs have led to a successful number of recovered patients taking the total recovery rate to 60.77 per cent.

