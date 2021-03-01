American Airlines Pilot Spots A UFO In New Mexico; Know Details

An American Airlines pilot and the flight crew reportedly encountered an unidentified flying object over New Mexico on February 21. The company American Airlines has confirmed the bizarre incident, reporting that a 'long, cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile', flew swiftly over the American Airlines Airbus A320 flight. Read on to know more about the UFO in New Mexico.

The American Airlines Pilot was in flight 2292 which was en route from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday when the ufo was spotted by the American Airlines crew. The ufo sighting was done at an approximate altitude of 37,000 feet over northeastern New Mexico. It was radio interceptor, Steve Douglass who recorder flight 2292's transmission on the Albuquerque Centre frequency.

According to a report in Popular Mechanics, in the transmission, the pilot was heard asking where there were any US army missiles flying in the area. He said he saw an object go right over the plane. He also said it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing. He mentioned the ufo moved incredibly fast and disappeared just as fast as it appeared. You can hear the pilot's correspondence with the radio operator in the video embedded down below.

The American Airlines flight landed safely in Phoenix shortly after the whole encounter. American Airlines also confirmed the validity of the transmission and put out a statement that said they after communicating with the pilot and crew of American Airlines flight 2292, they can confirm the transmission made from that flight on February 21. They also said they had reported the matter to the FBI and if people have questions they can reach out to the FBI for further clarification.

When a TMZ media representative reached out to the FBI with questions related to the incident, FBI spokesperson Frank Fisher said that the FBI has been made aware of the ufo incident. He also added that they are not allowed to discuss the specifics of the case and whether it's true or not but they were working with man law enforcement agencies to share intelligence reports and keep the general public safe. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also released a statement where they confirmed the UFO encounter with the American Airlines Flight. In their statement, they said that a pilot had reported seeing an unidentified objected over New Mexico shortly afternoon on Sunday, February 21.

