Artificial Intelligence Can Help Scientists Predict Heart Disease: Study

A new study has found that scientists could soon be able to predict an imminent presence of cardiovascular disease in patients by examining the genes in their DNA through artificial intelligence (AI), ANI reported. In a study published in Genomics, researchers said that AI and machine learning can help identify genes that have significant implications for cardiovascular disease, such as atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

This can, in turn, help improve diagnoses and subsequent treatment. To conduct the study, researchers examined healthy patients and those diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Through AI, they looked into the genes that are associated with common manifestations of cardiovascular disease.

Study paves the way for timely treatment of heart disease

Researchers were then able to identify genes that were linked to heart disease. Furthermore, they found big differences in race, age, and gender factors, for example, older patients were more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. "With the successful execution of our model, we predicted the association of highly significant cardiovascular disease genes tied to demographic variables like race, gender and age," said Zeeshan Ahmed, the lead author of the study.

"Timely understanding and precise treatment of cardiovascular disease will ultimately benefit millions of individuals by reducing the high risk for mortality and improving the quality of life," Ahmed added. Going forward, experts believe that more research into this would help reveal key biomarkers and risk factors of cardiovascular disease susceptibility.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be the biggest cause of death across the globe, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). About 45% of heart-related deaths occur due to atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Nonetheless, with lifestyle changes, over 75% of premature cardiovascular disease can be prevented.