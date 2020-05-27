NASA Launch TV Coverage: What Channels Will The SpaceX Launch Be Televised On?

Today, a historic event will take place in the USA, as after almost a decade, American astronauts will launch into space from the U.S. soil. The lift-off is scheduled for 4:33 PM EDT which in India would be at 2 AM IST, May 28th. The mission is set to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard on the Crew Dragon capsule which has been designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

Although NASA or SpaceX has not officially announced about the broadcast but here are some places where you can watch the broadcast at on television. According to a leading media portal, the historic event can be watched on channels like Discovery and Science Channel. The two channels will be carrying simulcast coverage.

Image courtesy: NASA twitter

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space is the name of the show. It will be broadcast from 11 AM to 2 PM PT and 2 PM to 5 PM ET Wednesday, 27 May 2020. Both the Discovery Channel and Science Channel will broadcast the event.

Channel: Discovery and Science Channel

Time of broadcast:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

National Geographic would be joining with ABC News Live for Launch America: Mission to Space Live. It will be a two-hour live coverage that will air on the National Geographic channel. ABC News’ Tom Llamas and Linsey Davis will be anchoring the coverage of the lift-off at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Channel: National Geographical Channel

Date: May 27th

Time:

Noon to 2 p.m. PT

3-5 p.m. ET

According to a press release, moments before the lift-off, ABC News will go live on air and the coverage will be carried on the ABC network.

The ABC News coverage that will air on television on the National Geographic Channel will also stream on the ABC News Live. The coverage Launch America: Mission to Space Live can also be streamed on platforms like Hulu, the Roku Channel, and YouTube TV.

According to a media portal, the program has promised to take the viewers “inside the launch”. It will also include live appearances by Katy Perry, Adam Savage, Mark Rober and others. Katy Perry is a singer whereas Adam Savage is an internet personality. Mark Rober is one of the former NASA engineers.

Image Credits: SpaceX on Unsplash