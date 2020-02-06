Union Budget
Elon Musk's EDM Track Makes It To SoundCloud's Top 10, Shares Snaps On Twitter

Rest of the World News

CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has recently released EDM track that has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list, as per the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has recently released EDM track that has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list, as per reports. The billionaire tech investor on January 31 announced on Twitter that he had released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt ur vibe'. He confirmed that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals. 

READ: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites 'changing The Night Sky', Astronomers Claim

Streamed more than 2.65 million times

The track was released under the account name Emo G Records on SoundCloud and has been streamed more than 2.65 million times, ranking 8th place worldwide on Wednesday. The 48-year-old tweeted sharing a screenshot of the week's most-played tracks on SoundCloud. He also added up a follow-up message to celebrate the achievement. 

READ: Elon Musk Blames NASA's Bureaucracy As New US Bill Threatens To Delay 2024 Moon Mission

Tweet liked by more than 45,000 people

His tweet has been liked by more than 45,000 people and many have praised the track. It is a four-minute song featuring smoother electronic sounds overlaid with his vocals. In January, he released pictures of himself in a music video after releasing the track. The song is now available on Spotify and sound cloud as well. 

READ: Must Protect Wheel's Inventor, Elon Musk Does Good At Rockets: Donald Trump Arrives At WEF

READ: Elon Musk Reveals Plans To Send 10 Lakh People To Mars By 2050

Published:

