Elon Musk's EDM Track Makes It To SoundCloud's Top 10, Shares Snaps On Twitter

CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has recently released EDM track that has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list, as per reports. The billionaire tech investor on January 31 announced on Twitter that he had released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt ur vibe'. He confirmed that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals.

Streamed more than 2.65 million times

The track was released under the account name Emo G Records on SoundCloud and has been streamed more than 2.65 million times, ranking 8th place worldwide on Wednesday. The 48-year-old tweeted sharing a screenshot of the week's most-played tracks on SoundCloud. He also added up a follow-up message to celebrate the achievement.

Tweet liked by more than 45,000 people

His tweet has been liked by more than 45,000 people and many have praised the track. It is a four-minute song featuring smoother electronic sounds overlaid with his vocals. In January, he released pictures of himself in a music video after releasing the track. The song is now available on Spotify and sound cloud as well.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibe now on Spotifyhttps://t.co/yyLgnF4d7q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2020

I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Be … cause … it’s … you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

😅 this song is hard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Releasing soon on Emo G Records! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

