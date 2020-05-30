All Details You Need To Know About Bob Behnken And His Family; Read Here

Astronaut Robert L Behnken aka Bob Behnken is one of the two astronauts who will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in a historic collaboration between NASA and SpaceX. Bob Behnken is a 49-year-old veteran Air Force test pilot who was first selected as an astronaut in NASA back in 2000. During the Demo-2 Crew Dragon mission, Bob Behnken will be responsible for various activities like rendezvous, docking and undocking along with Demo-2 activities while the spacecraft is docked to the ISS.

Bob Behnken has a total of more than 708 hours in space and has flown in two space shuttle flights in 2008 and 2020. The accomplished astronaut has also a total of 37 hours of spacewalking on six different occasions, as reported on the official NASA website. Though a lot of information about his professional life is accessible for interested people, there are is hardly any information about his family life. Read below to know about Bob Behnken's family.

Bob Behnken's family

Image courtesy - NASA

Bob Behnken is married to Megan McArthur, who is also an astronaut who has put in a significant amount of work at NASA. Coincidentally, both the astronauts who will fly to the International Space Station during the Demo-2 mission are married to astronauts. Megan McArthur joined NASA in August 2000 after completing two years of Astronaut Candidate training and evaluation.

McArthur served as Mission Specialist aboard STS-125 which was the conclusive space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope. McArthur has logged almost 13 days in space as her mission was completed in 12 days, 21 hours and 37 minutes, as reported on the official NASA website. Megan McArthur has also primarily served as an oceanographer.

Image courtesy - NASA

Bob Behnken and Megan McArthur have a young son together named Theodore who is six years old. As Bob and Megan are not avid social media users, photos of their son Theodore haven't yet surfaced on the internet. McArthur had recently given an interview to a leading news daily in the USA where she revealed that one of the hardest things to do is watch the person they love get launched into space. McArthur had expressed her concerns around her husband Bob Behnken's flight to space as she has to watch the launch as a spectator and cannot contribute to the mission.

