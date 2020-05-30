Why Is SpaceX Going To Space? Everything You Need To Know About Elon Musk's SpaceX

SpaceX is slated to ferry two NASA astronauts into space. The SpaceX mission has been called Demo-2 and is said to be a historic one.

Why is SpaceX going to space?

Elon Musk owned SpaceX will make history as this would be the very first time that a private aerospace company sends humans into the Earth's orbit. The space mission will be the most significant one for SpaceX that has existed for nearly 20 years. The space travellers would work on mission control and look at the different techniques and agendas that the group in space will use, help check the space station, among other things.

Where is SpaceX spaceship going?

The test flight will ferry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida at 3:22 p.m. ET (12:52 AM IST). It will roughly be a 110-day mission. The spaceship will be guided by NASA space travellers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

What is the SpaceX launch?

The SpaceX launch will mark SpaceX's first-ever mission with passengers in the company's history. This will also be the first time in nearly nine years that astronauts take flight from the United States. If the mission turns out to be a successful one, it will resurrect the country’s ability to launch people into space.

Why is SpaceX launch important?

It’s been a long time since astronauts have been launched to the orbit from American soil. The final space shuttle mission, STS-135, came to end almost nine years ago in July 2011. The SpaceX mission will certainly be a historic one as it will mark the first time in history that a private aerospace organisation carries humans into Earth's orbit. The agency and space enthusiasts have been waiting for this milestone for a very long time. SpaceX's collaboration with NASA also denotes a major achievement in the public-private partnership that has powered the country’s spaceflight development. This also makes SpaceX launch a big deal.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that the SpaceX mission is the culmination of a dream and that a successful mission will be a dream come true.

