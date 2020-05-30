Cape Canaveral Weather Forecast And NASA SpaceX Launch Details

A bolt of lightning in the proximity of the Kennedy Space Centre led to the postponement of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. According to reports, the second launch attempt is slated for Saturday at 3:22 pm EDT. However, Cape Canaveral weather could create challenges due to the forecast of possible showers and storms again. Here's everything to know about the NASA SpaceX launch.

#LaunchAmerica: We’re sending U.S. astronauts to the @Space_Station on a U.S. rocket from U.S. soil at 3:22pm ET on Saturday, May 30. Here’s how you can watch: https://t.co/8fdg0y8BmJ pic.twitter.com/VOtJkrjL5S — NASA (@NASA) May 29, 2020

NASA SpaceX launch was impossible because of the violation of three weather rules, including natural lightening and an attached anvil, a towering thunderstorm top that can generate an electric field and lead to lightning when in contact with a rocket’s plume. Reportedly, Cape Canaveral weather was clearer after the launch was prevented. But NASA SpaceX launch could not wait due to the specific timing requirements, which was necessary to reach the International Space Station.

NASA took to social media and updated about NASA SpaceX launch on its official Twitter handle. It said, “Today's #LaunchAmerica attempt was an instantaneous launch window. Due to orbital mechanics, we need to make sure that at the time we launch, we are able to reach the @Space_Station on time and accurately. Because of this, we could not wait for clear weather today.”

In case you’re just tuning in, today’s launch was scrubbed due to weather. There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v pic.twitter.com/tMjvUBX2FR — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Cape Canaveral weather forecast

As per reports, American astronauts will launch into space from United States soil for the first time in about a decade, if Cape Canaveral weather allows. Moreover, the chance of thunderstorms that could scrub the planned launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station has increased from 40 to 60 per cent since Tuesday. The predicted showers and storms could be hit or miss. If the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket mission emerges successful, it will mark a milestone for the private space industry besides restoring confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct crewed space flight aboard American-made rockets.

NASA SpaceX launch

The rocket launch was set for 4:33 pm EDT at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral to send Behnken and Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station. As per reports, NASA has been relying on the Falcon 9 rocket, which will be a major test for the Commercial Crew program. It marks space agency’s contract with SpaceX and Boeing to resume crewed space flight from US soil after years of taking a ride aboard Russian rockets.

No decision on weather

Recently, Bridenstine took to twitter and revealed that they have not taken any decision on the weather for Saturday's test flight of Crew Dragon spacecraft. The tweet also read that they would access it in the morning. Earlier, NASA said that the chances of SpaceX launch on Saturday were 50 percent. However, the weather forecast predicts a thunderstorm, as per reports.

Kennedy Space Center weather report

According to reports, the latest launch forecast was issued at 9 am EDT the previous day, the United States Air Force’s 45TH Space Wing predicted 50 percent chance of unfavourable Cape Canaveral weather conditions that would prevent SpaceX from launching the Demo-2 mission on both Saturday and Sunday. The forecast cites rain, anvil clouds, and cumulus clouds as primary concerns on Saturday. Moreover, the forecast adds a thick cloud layer as one of the possible weather violations on Sunday.

Also read: NASA Predicts '50 Percent Chance' Of Favourable Weather For Postponed Crew Dragon Launch

Also read: Ivanka Trump Takes Kids To SpaceX Launch Against NASA's Advice To Watch From Home

Moreover, reports suggest a slightly better forecast for Saturday. If SpaceX opts for Sunday’s launch rather than Saturday, there will be only a 40% chance of bad launch weather for the day. However, if Cape Canaravel weather does not allow this weekend, SpaceX could push the launch to the first week of June, as per reports.

Also read: NASA Astronomers Observe Black Hole Hurling Hot Mass Into Space At Jet Speed

Also read: Former NASA Engineer Builds Obstacle Course For Squirrels To Keep Bird Seeds Safe; Watch