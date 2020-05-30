Last Updated:

The SpaceX Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The Private Space Company

The SpaceX Quiz has been listed below - check your general knowledge about the private space exploration behind the latest Crew Dragon mission.

SpaceX and NASA have now collaborated for a historic project called Crew Dragon mission which will be soon launching American astronauts to the International Space Station. This will be NASA's first launch of American astronauts from the American soil since 2011. This will also mark SpaceX's first manned mission which has also increased the interest people have in space exploration and SpaceX in general. 

Now, more and more people around the world, who were previously unaware of SpaceX have come to know about the company due to their latest collaboration with NASA. As SpaceX has successfully launched unmanned cargo to space ever since their initial missions, space enthusiasts are also interested to know each and every development of their first manned mission. As SpaceX gains major mainstream popularity, below is a general knowledge quiz along with answers around the space exploration company. Check it out below - 

Image courtesy - SpaceX Instagram

SpaceX Quiz

  • When was SpaceX founded? 
  1. 2000
  2. 2001
  3. 2002
  4. 2003

Answer - 3. 2002

  • Who was the tech startup billionaire who founded SpaceX? 
  1. Paul Allen
  2. Tony Stark
  3. Elon Musk
  4. Gynne Shotwell

Answer - 3. Elon Musk

  • What was the first rocket designed by SpaceX? 
  1. Falcon 00
  2. Falcon 1
  3. Falcon Xtreme Pro
  4. Falcon Wayfinder

Answer - 2. Falcon 1

  • When was the first successful SpaceX rocket launched?
  1. 2007
  2. 2010
  3. 2009
  4. 2008

Answer - 4. 2008

  • How many Merlin rocket engines does the Falcon 9 rocket use in the first stage? 
  1. 7 rocket engines
  2. 22 rocket engines
  3. 9 rocket engines
  4. 90 rocket engines

Answer - 3. 9 rocket engines

  • How many crew members can the Dragon Capsule fit? 
  1. 5 crew members
  2. 100 crew members
  3. 10 crew members 
  4. 7 crew members 

Answer - 4. 7 crew members

  • What is the largest rocket ever created by SpaceX? 
  1. Falcon Heavy
  2. Falcon Jumbo 
  3. Falcon Pro 
  4. Falcon XXL

Answer - 1. Falcon Heavy

  • How many Merlin rocket engines does the Falcon Heavy use? 
  1. 17 rocket engines
  2. 27 rocket engines
  3. 37 rocket engines
  4. 47 rocket engines

Answer - 2. 27 rocket engines

  • In which year did SpaceX launch and land the ambitious first stage rocket?
  1. 2012
  2. 2020
  3. 2015
  4. 2009

Answer - 3. 2015

  • Where is the headquarters of SpaceX located? 
  1. Alaska 
  2. California
  3. Washington 
  4. Mexico

Answer - 2. California

