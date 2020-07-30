What Time Is The NASA Mars Rover Launch In India And The US?

NASA is all set to launch its robotic rover called Perseverance towards Mars on July 30. The launch is one of the most ambitious missions from the agency that will explore ancient life on the red planet. This will be the third mission to Mars during this month and the fifth mission from NASA. The agency will also launch an interplanetary helicopter on a long journey that will conclude early next year.

Mars Rover launch time

The Mars Rover launch was set to take place earlier in July, however, it had to be moved to a later date due to some processing delays. Here's when the Mars Rover is scheduled to leave for the red planet.

NASA launch time in the US

The Perseverance will lift off for Mars on the Atlas V-541 rocket on Thursday, July 30, during a two-hour launch window. The window will begin at 7:50 AM EDT lasting for two hours.

NASA launch time in India

For those in India, the launch will begin on Thursday, July 30, at 5.20 pm IST which will follow the same two-hour window for the launch.

The launch window will open daily and vary for each day depending on certain factors. The daily launch window will last for two hours approximately before finally ending on August 15, 2020.

NASA launch live stream

NASA will stream the Perseverance launch mission on its official website and viewers can click on the link here. People who wish to catch the event live can tune in on July 30 at 7 AM.

The robotic Mars rover will land on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2020, regardless of when it takes off during its launch window. Setting a particular landing date is crucial as it helps officials to better understand a number of factors including temperature and lighting conditions at the site of landing. The mission is managed by NASA’ JPL and it aims to focus on exploring signs of the ancient microbial life and understanding geology on the red planet.

Image credits: Space