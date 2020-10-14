What If A Chicken Nugget Is Sent Into Space? This Video By A Supermarket Chain Answers

In a bid to celebrate their 50th birth anniversary, a supermarket chain called ‘Iceland Foods’ shared an unbelievable video on their Twitter handle, showing a chicken nuggets’s journey to space. The video records the entire journey of a nugget beginning from a farm located in North Wales to space and then back on planet earth. According to the caption of the video, Iceland Foods claim that the experience was ‘out of this world!”.

Chicken nugget in space

The 1 minute 59 seconds long clip begins with text appearing on the screen that says, “What if we send a nugget to space?”. Further into the video, we see a nugget somewhere in a farm in North Wales which has been launched into the sky. Soon the nugget can be seen entering the earth’s stratosphere. Making its way through the clear skies, the nugget enters an altitude of 110,000Ft and then makes its way back to earth. Taking to its Twitter, Iceland Foods captioned the video as, "We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today".

We don't know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today 🧑‍🚀



Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world! 😉

Uploaded on October 13, the video has managed to garner 7.5K views. Tweeples have also Retweeted the video with their own caption. Making a hilarious suggestion, one Twitter user wrote, "I thought "there MUST have been chicken nuggets in space, they send Americans up all the time" so I looked up all the known NASA menus... They have sent chicken patties (larger, round), chicken teryaki & similar, but never nuggets. Well done! You beat America in this space race". Another Twitter user wrote, "How did you get your camera back?".

