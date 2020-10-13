Disneyland’s Space Mountain Will Be Turned Into Live-action Movie Soon: Reports

Disney recently announced that it will soon make a live-action Space Mountain movie, according to a report by Variety. The film will be based on the Disneyland Theme Park ride of the same name. Read ahead to know more updates regarding the new Disney movie.

Disney recently roped in Joby Harold, an English screenwriter, producer and director who runs Safehouse Pictures, to write the script for the live-action Space Mountain movie. Joby Harold's spouse Tony Turnnell will also produce the movie. Other producers for the live-action “Space Mountain” movie will be Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, according to the report.

Variety also added that Joby Harold is also writing and producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney Plus. He has previously produced John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. John Wick is an incredibly successful movie franchise.

About Disneyland’s Space Mountain

Disneyland’s Space Mountain is an indoor roller-coaster which makes visitor feels like they are in a space shuttle. It was first erected in Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in 1975. When the ride became incredibly famous, Disney installed the ride in many other locations as well.

A similar version of the ride was replicated at Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005. One fan mentioned - 'Space Mountain was my all-time favorite ride at Disneyland as it was the most thrilling, or so I thought as a youngster. The older I got, I realized that the visual effects are what made it more thrilling than it actually was.' (sic). Many fans mention that the ride has been one of the first things they look forward to in the theme park.

As per the report, Disney also confirmed this news on Friday and announced many other projects that will commence shooting as well. Other shoots will include many well-known stars and directors. Take a look:

Haunted Mansion live-action movie remake with Eddie Murphy in the titular role.

Jungle Cruise movie which will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in main roles.

Country Bears and Jungle Cruise could also be the new inclusion

