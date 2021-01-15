CIA Releases Data On UFO Sightings Months Before Agencies Have To Appear Before Congress

The CIA has released documentation on Unidentified flying objects. This comes just months before the US intelligence agencies are to appear before Congress and reveal information about the UFOs. The documents are available on a privately run archive of declassified documents and the documents can be downloaded from The Black Vault.

CIA reveals data on UFO Sightings

Netizens can now download data maintained by the US government for over 3 decades on UFOs. The data comprises of more than 2,700 pages of UFO-related documents. According to The Black Vault, the documents were obtained through a string of requests filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) over the last quarter-century. The author of the website, John Greenwald Jr. purchased the CD-ROM and he uploaded the contents available on the website as searchable PDF files.

What do the UFO files reveal?

The documents have provided information on dozens of incidents pertaining to UFO. It includes accounts of how the then government’s Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology was hand-delivered a mysterious piece of intelligence on a UFO in the year 1976. The documents also has a description of a mysterious explosion that took place in a small Russian town at midnight.

Greenwald has mentioned on The Black Vault website that though the CIA claims this is the entire collection, there is no way to verify that. The author has claimed that the research by the website will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA’s holdings. The Black Vault website contains more than a million pages of UFO-related material.

John Greenwald filed his first FOIA request in the year 1996, when he was just 15 years of age. He has obtained the information through 10,000 FOIA requests.

The Black Vault spent years fighting for them, and many were released in the late 1990s. However, over time, the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents, which encompassed the original records, along with the ones that took years to fight for,” John Greenwald stated in a blog post.

In April 2020, the department of defence released three declassified videos where US Navy pilots encountered UFO-like objects. The US Navy later released seven incidents mentioning a series of encounters between Navy pilots and UFO or UAO.

