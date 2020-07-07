Here's How You Can Check What Space Looked Like On Your B'day Through APOD And Hubble

Quick links:
Did you know you could see what space looked like on your birthday? NASA enables users to see what space looked like that day. There are several ways on how to check what NASA captured on your birthday. Read on to know how to see what NASA saw on your birthday through Hubble Telescope and APOD NASA gov calendar.
Our universe is a fascinating place filled with stars and mysterious elements. The APOD, also known as Astronomy Picture of the Day Calendar is a website provided by NASA and Michigan Technological University and was launched in 1995. Reportedly, it takes a different image each day of our universe and the pictures get featured. Moreover, APOD gives a brief explanation about the pictures which are reportedly written by a professional astronomer.
Read Also | Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen In Allu Arjun's Role For A Hindi Remake Of 'DJ'? Read Here
Read Also | Can Rajkummar Rao's Alexander Sing 'my Shot' With Ease If 'Hamilton' Is Made In Bollywood?
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, Nasa had launched a website earlier this year to check what space looked like on your birthday. This is another way to check ‘what space looked like on your birthday. European Space Agency collaborated with NASA and released Hubble Telescope’s back catalogue on the website they created earlier this year.
Read Also | After Sushant Singh Rajput, Late Saroj Khan’s Account Now Memorialised On Instagram
Read Also | Anupam Kher Reminisces 'Hum' Days With Amitabh Bachchan In Throwback Pic