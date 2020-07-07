Here's How You Can Check What Space Looked Like On Your B'day Through APOD And Hubble

Did you know you could see what space looked like on your birthday? NASA enables users to see what space looked like that day. There are several ways on how to check what NASA captured on your birthday. Read on to know how to see what NASA saw on your birthday through Hubble Telescope and APOD NASA gov calendar.

What did NASA see on my birthday

Our universe is a fascinating place filled with stars and mysterious elements. The APOD, also known as Astronomy Picture of the Day Calendar is a website provided by NASA and Michigan Technological University and was launched in 1995. Reportedly, it takes a different image each day of our universe and the pictures get featured. Moreover, APOD gives a brief explanation about the pictures which are reportedly written by a professional astronomer.

How to see what NASA saw on your birthday: APOD NASA gov calendar

Here are the easy steps on how to check what space looked like on your birthday.

Choose your birth month from the calendar that is provided on the homepage.

After you have clicked on the month, you will see the month’s calendar. Instead of the dates, you will see pictures of the universe.

Click on the date you would like to see the picture of. You will be directed to a page with a video and information about the planets and other interesting things.

Moreover, at the bottom of the page, you will be able to see an explanation about the video, picture. The explanation will have several facts about the planets that were captured on that day.

You can visit the website here.

Both Picture credits: Screengrab from APOD.NASA.gov

How to see what NASA saw on your birthday: NASA Hubble birthday website

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, Nasa had launched a website earlier this year to check what space looked like on your birthday. This is another way to check ‘what space looked like on your birthday. European Space Agency collaborated with NASA and released Hubble Telescope’s back catalogue on the website they created earlier this year.

To check what Hubble captured on your birthday, follow these steps:

Visit NASA official website or click here.

Enter your birthday month and your birth date.

Click on submit.

You will be directed to a page which will show you the images that Hubble captured on your birthday.

The website also offers an explanation about what you are able to see. It provides the scientific name of the object you are able to see on the screen.

Along with that, the website gives interesting information about the elements seen on that particular day.

Image Credits: Mathew Schwartz/ Unsplash