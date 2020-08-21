COVID-19: Researchers Develop 'breathalyser' Like Device To Detect Virus In Seconds

Scientists have developed a prototype device that will detect COVID-19 in seconds. The device is similar to a breathalyser machine that is able to detect alcohol consumption in a person’s body. It has been developed by researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China.

Researchers develop a device to detect COVID-19

The COVID-19 held the world in its clasp and forced nations to impose lockdowns and quarantine. Even after months, the virus continues to spread at the same rate, and only a few countries have been able to get rid of the virus. Many countries, including India, have started reopening public places and people have started interacting with each other.

This prototype device shall prove to be very useful to spot someone with COVID-19. Up till now, people entering any premise are tested with an IR thermometer. While it helps to check body temperature, it is unable to detect asymptomatic patients of COVID-19.

When a COVID-19 positive person would be detected at the entrance of any premise, they shall be quarantined. The device has the potential to detect an asymptomatic COVID positive person as well. This will prevent the affected person to contract with others.

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have developed this device. According to reports in Indiatimes.com, the researchers have developed a sensor based on special materials made of ultrasmall nanoparticles that are capable of detecting COVID-19. A person will have to take an exhaled breath, just like one does for a breathalyser test. The device is developed from an array of nanoparticles of gold that were fused to molecules. These particles are extremely sensitive to volatile organic compounds or VOCs. The sensors in the device are made to look for COVID-19 virus.

Reportedly, the researchers asked COVID patients to stand from a distance of 2 centimetres and breathe into the device for a few seconds. Whenever the device indicated that a person was COVID positive, researchers took down the data to check the accuracy of the device. Reportedly, researchers claim that the device has an accuracy of 76% in finding COVID-19 patients.

It has an accuracy rate of 95% when it has to distinguish between a person with COVID-19 virus and other lung infections the person might be having. Reportedly, researchers claim to have an accuracy rate of 88% in detecting a sick person from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

