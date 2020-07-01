Elon Musk Informs Americans About Their GPS Getting Slightly Better After Newest Launch

Space X on June 30 launched a next-generation Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite into the space for the United States Department of Defence. The GPS was built by Lockheed Martin and was launched in Space X's Falcon 9 rocket that just recently took two American astronauts to space from US soil for the first time in nine years. The launch took place at 4:10 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Space X CEO Elon Musk took to his official twitter handle to post about the launch as he informed Americans that their GPS just got slightly better.

Your GPS just got slightly better https://t.co/XsblUsiNXU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2020

Read: Elon Musk's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes As Tesla CEO Turns 49

Netizens immediately jumped into Musk's post and quested him on some of his latest remarks about college degrees and aliens, while others congratulated him on the launch. Musk politely answered all their questions as on degree requirement for a job in Tesla he said he is fixing it and it won't be necessary anymore. While on alien's existence, he said that he still believes humans are alone in the universe.

Why do Tesla job posts still have Masters and PHD requirements when you’ve said they’re unnecessary? — Kyle Papili (@kyle_papili) June 30, 2020

Hey Elon you said recently that if anyone would know about aliens it's you. Here we are a few months later and the government have confirmed a bunch of sightings, do you still think that we are alone ? — Brad Marks (@Tasmaniac83) July 1, 2020

It counts! 👍 Awesome launch, payload deployment, and 1st stage landing btw! Congratulations!! 😎🔥🚀🌎🛰✨ pic.twitter.com/ONODJNmXnW — Reagan (@bluemoondance74) June 30, 2020

Read: Elon Musk Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With 'Who Controls Memes....', Check The Funniest Ones

GPS III SV03 launch

Elon Musk's Space X launched the satellite on behalf of the Department of Defence's Space Force, which became it's own independent wing for the United States in space after it took over from the Air Force. GPS III SV03 will is the third USSF mission launch, the second National Security Space launch (NSSL) mission that was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and the first NSSL mission where a launch service provider attempted to recover the booster. The mission was originally scheduled to launch on April 29, however, it took a 60-day tactical pause in order to implement new health and safety measures to protect launch and operations crew during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Elon Musk Calls Jeff Bezos A ‘copy Cat’ After Amazon Buys Self-driving Taxi Company

"The NSSL program’s number one priority is to achieve mission success on each and every National Security Space launch. We also strive to procure affordable launch services that maintain assured access to space for the Nation. Our goal with GPS III SV03 was to maintain our mission assurance record while exploring unique cost-saving opportunities like recovering a booster to deliver the capabilities our warfighters demand," said Col. Robert Bongiovi, Launch Enterprise director in a statement on Air Force's official website.

Read: Elon Musk's Tweet About 'Universal Control' Get A Reply With Hera Pheri Memes; Take A Look

"The GPS III program brings a new standard of excellence for the entire space community. Our production team and contract partners have developed an indispensable tool that is available to military and civil users around the world. Our team will continue to advance the launch campaign for the remaining space vehicles and I anticipate the successful launch of SV03 on the Falcon 9," said Cordell DeLaPena, program executive officer for SMC’s Space Production Corps.