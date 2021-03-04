Elon Musk Is Planning To Build Starbase City In Texas | Here Are All The Details

Elon Musk is apparently trying to build a city called Starbase at SpaceX's launch site in Texas, United States. Musk's company SpaceX has been using the Boba Chika Village as their base as a test flight facility and for launch activities. Read on to know more about Elon Musk's Starbase Texas city.

Elon Musk is trying to create a new city called Starbase

Musk tweeted on Tuesday, claiming that he has intentions to create the city of Starbase, Texas. As of now, SpaceX facilities are located in Boba Chica. The company has been developing its Starship rocket prototypes and testing them there as early as 2014. SpaceX has plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying around 60 Starlink satellites on March 2. Musk also mentioned that his new city is going to cover an area much larger than their existing Boba Chica Village facility. As per Insider, the judge of Cameron County, the location of the proposed city made a statement that confirmed Musk's plans to build Starbase city.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

In his statement, the judge said that the Cameron County administration was officially approached by SpaceX on the topic of Elon Musk's development of the city of Starbase. He added that the Cameron County Commissioners Court had been recently informed of Elon Musk's Starbase project. The judge said that if Elon Musk and SpaceX want to pursue building Starbase, they will have to abide by all state incorporation statutes and that Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with the applicable law.

As per Insider, Musk would have to make a formal request before SpaceX can even begin the process of incorporating Starbase as a city. SpaceX is currently working on creating the Starship Super Heavy program. The program aims to send manned missions to Moon and the planet Mars in highly durable and fast SpaceX shuttles can that can be used for repeated trips. Musk wants to make space shuttle rockets that are 120 meters tall and that will rapidly reusable, meaning they can serve as a shuttle service to and from the Earth to Moon or Earth to Mars. Stay tuned for more news on Elon Musk and SpaceX.

