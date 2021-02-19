How Fast Is Perseverance Travelling To Mars? Find Out When The Rover Lands On Mars

After several months of journey the NASA Perseverance rover is set to land at the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet. The rover was launched from Earth seven months ago is at the final stage of its journey, the landing. How fast is Perseverance traveling to Mars? Read on to find out

NASA's rover Perseverance is at the very end stage of it's long journey from Earth to Mars. The rover was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Brevard County in Florida. This is one of NASA's most important missions yet. The mission of the Perseverance rover is to find any signs of primitive microbial life on the surface or the dry lake beds on Mars. As reported by NASA, the rover will specifically look for signs of life of microbes from the past, from the time life started evolving on Earth to find out if life ever existed on Mars too. If NASA does manage to find actual signs of life going back millions of years, it will be one fo the biggest scientific breakthroughs in recent history.

How Fast is Perseverance Travelling to Mars? Perseverance speed

Perseverance is travelling to Mars at absolutely ridiculously high speeds. As per NASA, Perseverance left Earth at about a speed of 24,600 miles per hour or about 39,000 kilometres per hour. The trip to Mars is approximately 300 million miles from Earth (480 million kilometres) During the journey the engineers working on the Perseverance mission can change the speed, direction and trajectory of the rover to make it's arrival to the Red Planet.

Perseverance Landing Live Stream

The Perseverance Mars rover will land on Mars at approximately 3:55 p.m. EST. The Perseverance Mars rover landing live stream has already started on NASA's channel NASA TV and NASA's Youtube live stream which is embedded above. You can tune into channel 32 on Direct TV to watch the stream on NASA TV. You can watch the Perseverance landing real time by visiting the video embedded above. The stream will begin at the following times for different time zones - 11:15 AM PST / 2:15 PM EST / 19:15 UTC. NASA has called the descent the most difficult part of the mission and they coined the landing as 'Seven minutes of terror'. Stay tuned for more updates for Perseverance landing.

