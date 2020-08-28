How To See Starlink Satellites In The Sky? Satellite Constellation Explained

To date, Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 595 Starlink satellites into the Earth's orbit. Nearly 500 of them are currently functioning which allows some portions of the earth to be provided with the internet. SpaceX's Starlink operation is regarded as the internet connectivity constellation and is currently in the development phase. The satellites are expected to provide low-latency and high-speed internet for people based in remote areas. However, since the string of satellites is just 550 kilometres above Earth, it makes them visible through the naked eye under required conditions. Read below to know how one can watch the Starlink satellites:

Also read: SpaceX Launch successful in sending 57 more Starlink Satellites to Earth's orbit

How to watch Starlink sattelites?

As of now, only satellites launched before June 13, 2020, stand a chance to be seen visible to the naked eye. As with most of the stargazing activities, one of the best chance enthusiasts have is to watch it will come either 30 minutes prior to sunrise or after sunset. There are many Starlink tracking websites that provide an estimated time and direction where the satellites can be seen. One of the websites is FindStarlink.com which requires users to enter their location to know where and when in their locality can they watch the satellites. According to the website, the Starlink satellite will be visible on 29 August 2020, and September 1, 2020.

Also read: SpaceX Starlink internet sign up, beta areas and "UFO on a stick"

Image courtesy - FindStarlink.com

However, even with the best Starlink tracker, the locations and timings provided cannot be 100% accurate according to the website. The satellites change their course of orbit often without warning. Whereas, even if the satellites do pass over a person, it requires proper environmental conditions like the sky and clear clouds to be seen. The satellites have been previously witnessed across several locations of the globe and appear a string of pearls.

Also read: SpaceX delays launch of 10th Starlink mission; says "need more time for checkouts"

What is the Starlink Project?

The primary goal of the Starlink project by SpaceX is to provide internet access around the globe. SpaceX has a goal of launching over 30,000 satellites to do the same and aims to provide 1 GB per second internet to remote areas. SpaceX launched the first 60 Starlink satellites back in May 2019 aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

Also read: SpaceX to launch 58 new Starlink satellites into space; check how to watch the live stream