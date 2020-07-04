Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In Australia? See The Timings & Other Details Here

The year 2020 is very special for all the astronomy lovers and sky gazers. A total of six eclipses will take place this year and the third out of these six will be happening tomorrow on July 5, 2020. The last eclipse happened on June 5, 2020, and it was the second penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020. There are three different types of Lunar eclipses which are total partial and penumbral.

The lunar eclipse of July 5, 2020, will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. As the world is set to witness the Lunar eclipse July 2020, people in Australia are wondering about is lunar eclipse visible in Australia? For all those wondering about the lunar eclipse in Australia, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Bangladesh? Lunar Eclipse Timings And Where To Watch

Will lunar eclipse be visible in Australia?

Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse July 2020 will not be visible in Australia. Due to the geographical location of the country, the lunar eclipse in Australia will be happening during broad daylight. However, the penumbral eclipse will be visible from several other countries in the world including all the Latin American countries.

Much of the North American countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceans, most of the African countries and Antarctica will be able to see this beautiful phenomenon in the sky.

Image Credits: Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse Time In Canada: What Time Will The Penumbral Reach Its Peak?

Lunar eclipse timing

The lunar eclipse will start on July 5 at 3:07 AM UTC when the moon will start to slide into the earth’s outer orbit. The eclipse will end on July 5 at 05:52 AM UTC. According to Australian time, the lunar eclipse in Australia will start at 1.07 PM on July 5 and will end at 3.52 PM.

The lunar eclipse will be at its maximum capacity on July 5 at 04:40 AM UTC when less than half of the moon's face will be in a darker shade. Around this time, people in countries where the lunar eclipse is visible can watch the eclipse at its peak.

Also Read | Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In India? Find How And When To Watch Lunar Eclipse Of July 2020

Also Read | Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Qatar? Everything About When And How To Watch Lunar Eclipse

How to watch lunar eclipse

As the lunar eclipse will not be visible in Australia, people there can still watch the eclipse on live streams. Lunar eclipse July 2020 and other important astronomical events are live-streamed by various websites and also on various YouTube channels. People in Australia and all over the world can watch the lunar eclipse live on such websites and channels.