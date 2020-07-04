Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Kuwait? See Lunar Eclipse Timing & How To Watch It

The year 2020 is surely a treat for all the astronomy lovers and sky gazers. There are a total of six eclipses that are set to happen this year and the third out of these six will be happening tomorrow on July 5, 2020. The last eclipse took place on June 5, 2020, and it was the second of four penumbral lunar eclipses of this year.

The lunar eclipse of July 5, 2020, will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse. There are a total of three different types of Lunar eclipses which are total partial and penumbral. As the world is set to witness the Lunar eclipse July 2020, people in Kuwait are wondering about is lunar eclipse visible in Kuwait? For all those wondering about the lunar eclipse in Kuwait, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is lunar eclipse visible in Kuwait?

Sadly for all the astronomy lovers in Kuwait, the lunar eclipse in Kuwait will not be visible in the country. Due to the geographical location of the country, the lunar eclipse in Kuwait will be happening during day time. However, the penumbral eclipse will be visible from several other parts of the world including all the Latin American countries.

Much of the North American countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceans, most of the African countries and Antarctica will be able to see this beautiful astronomical phenomenon.

Image Credits: Photo by Jake Hills on Unsplash

Lunar eclipse timing

The lunar eclipse will begin all over the world on July 5 at 3:07 AM UTC when the moon will start to slide into the earth’s outer orbit. The eclipse will end on July 5 at 05:52 AM UTC. According to Kuwait’s time, the lunar eclipse in Kuwait will start at 6.07 AM on July 5 and will end at 8.52 AM. Around this time, people in countries where the lunar eclipse is visible can watch the eclipse at its peak.

How to watch lunar eclipse

As the lunar eclipse is not visible in Kuwait, the people can still watch the eclipse by live streaming. Lunar eclipse July 2020 and other astronomical phenomenons are live-streamed by various websites and also through various YouTube channels. People in Kuwait and all over the world can watch the lunar eclipse live on such websites and channels.