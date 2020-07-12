From Gaganyaan To Mangalyaan 2, ISRO's Space Plans To Look Forward To; Details Here

ISRO has slated 36 missions for the next two years. Here are a few missions to look forward to in the next couple of years:

1. GEO IMAGING SATELLITE (GISAT-1):

The launch of India's first Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) which was initially supposed to launch on March 4 this year has been pushed to a later date due to a last-minute technical glitch.

2. NAVIGATION SATELLITE WITH INDIGENOUS ATOMIC CLOCKS AND INDIAN DATA RELAY SATELLITE SYSTEM (IDRSS):

ISRO is preparing for the launch of satellites under the series called the Indian Data Relay Satellite System with which it can track and be constantly in touch with Indian satellites

3. GSAT-20 SATELLITE WITH ELECTRIC PROPULSION:

GSAT-20 is an Indian geostationary Ka-band high-throughput communications satellite built on the I-6K unified modular bus which is scheduled for launch on July 31, 2020. It will be the first fully Electric Propulsion-enabled satellite which can be five to six times more efficient than chemical-based propulsion.

4. ADITYA L1 MISSION:

ISRO is also working on the Aditya-L1 mission which is a mission planned probe to study the Sun's corona and its atmosphere and it is expected to be launched in 2019-2020.

5. GAGANYAAN MISSION:

Gaganyan mission at a budget of Rs.10,000 crores is India’s biggest space mission in which ISRO will attempt to send astronauts to space in December 2021 before the 75th anniversary of India's Independence in 2022. In early July, Minister for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that the mission would not be impacted by COVID-19 after the training of the four Indian astronauts in Russia had to be halted.

6. CHANDRAYAAN 3 EXPECTED WITH JAPANESE COLLABORATION:

Around 2024, India’s 3rd Lunar Mission in collaboration with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency aiming to bring soil and rock samples from the south pole of the moon back on earth.

7. MANGALYAAN 2:

ISRO is also working on India’s second mission to Mars, Mangalyaan 2, which will use aerobraking to lower its initial apoapsis and enter into an orbit more suitable for observation and the mission is expected to be completed between 2022 and 2023.

(Image credits: PTI)