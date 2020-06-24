ISRO Finally Earns Patent For Its Liquid Cooling And Heating Garment; What Does It Mean?

The Indian Space Research Organisation, also abbreviated as ISRO, has earned a patent for its liquid cooling and heating garment (LCHG). The patent is valid for 20 years from its date of application, which was February 8, 2016. The LCHG patent was granted on June 19, 2020. Read on to know, “What is the liquid cooling and heating garment?”

What is the liquid cooling and heating garment or LCHG?

The liquid cooling and heating garment is a protective garment for human space flight. It is a close-fitting long garment which covers the wearer's torso as well as limbs, from neck to toe. ISRO’s liquid cooling and heating garment is meant to the worn as a one-piece lightweight comfort inner-wear. The special thing about this unique garment is that it can be worn for a long time without any impact on the wearer's skin, such as itching or irritation or infection.

What is the liquid cooling and heating garment made out of?

ISRO’s liquid cooling and heating garment is made up of biocompatible fabrics and components. Its material helps it to create a comfortable temperature and eject sweat out of the garment for the astronauts. In addition to this, it can not just be used in space, it can be used for military use, also by firefighters. The light cooling and heating garment are useful for personal cooling and heating as well, for protection from hot and cold environments in industrial areas.

Who created the liquid cooling and heating garment?

ISRO is the patentee or the patent owner for this innovation. But, the four inventors are Srirangam Siripothu, Reshmi Balachandran, Saraswathi Kesava Pillai Manu, and Gurumurthy Chandrasekaran. As per ISRO, it weighs between 1,000 to 3,000 g. It has a front-entry zipper to be worn inside over which the flight or the spacesuit is to be worn.

The outer and inner layer of the garment is separated by a plurality of tubes, which are configured to circulate a heat transfer fluid. The tube is arranged in such a way, that it covers the entire body without any overlaps and remove maximum heat from the wearer.

Currently ISRO is working on an ambitious ₹10,000-crore project ‘’Gaganyaan'', which is meant to send three air force pilots into space for a week. Moreover, four Indian Air Force pilots are undergoing astronaut training in Russia. Out of these, three will travel into space at a height of about 400 km.