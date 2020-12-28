Last Full Moon Of 2020: Details About 'Cold Moon' Date, Time & More

Sky gazers across the world are bracing themselves for the last Full Moon where the moon will be at its best for two days. This last full moon of 2020 is also known as the Full Moon of December or the 'Cold Moon'. In the USA, this lunar event is called as the 'Long Nights Moon' whereas in Europe it is popular as the 'Moon After Yule' as it comes after Christmas. So, to watch this spectacular occurring, many night sky lovers are wondering about the Cold Moon 2020. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cold Moon 2020 Date and time

The final lunar event of the year will make its appearance from December 29, and it will last until December 30. The Cold Moon 2020 is the last or the 13th full moon of 2020 and it will be at its peak at 10.30 PM EST at dusk in the eastern sky almost opposite a setting sun. For the night sky gazers in India, you will be able to witness it on December 30 and the best full moon time, as per TimeAndDate.com, is at 8:58 PM IST. In North America, the full moon will be visible on December 29. However, if somehow you miss the last full moon of the year on the first day, you can still be able to witness it on the second day. The full Moon will appear on the eastern horizon about 15-20 minutes after the moonrise time.

Cold Moon meaning

Cold Moon is a name derived after the weather conditions at which it marks its presence. It is the end of December when the cold weather actually starts to make more effect on all the creatures. So, the name Cold Moon just tells you about the frigid conditions of this time of year.

List of all of the Full Moons in 2021 with names -

Wolf Moon - January 28

Snow Moon - February 27

Worm Moon - March 28

Pink Moon - April 27

Flower Moon - May 26

Strawberry Moon - June 24

Buck Moon - July 31

Sturgeon Moon - August 30

Harvest Moon - September 29

Hunter's Moon - October 28

Beaver Moon - November 27

Cold Moon - December 27

