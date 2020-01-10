Lunar Eclipse 2020: Information On How To Watch A Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be seen on January 10 in several parts of the world. It is the first of the four penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2020 which is also known as Chandra Grahan in Hindi. When the moon will drift into the shadow of Earth this Friday, people living in Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, most parts of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Atlantic will be able to see the lunar eclipse. Indians will also be able to enjoy the celestial phenomenon that is going to take place on January 10.

Can we see lunar eclipse with naked eyes?

Many people have questions about how to watch a lunar eclipse and if a lunar eclipse can be seen with naked eyes, the answer is yes. A lunar eclipse can be seen with naked eyes, whereas solar eclipse needs to be seen with the help of glasses or goggles.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India Time and Duration

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Time : In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be seen from 10.37 pm on January 10 to 2.42 am on January 11.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Duration: The eclipse would last for 4 hours and 5 minutes

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly behind the Earth into its shadow. This can only take place when the Sun, the moon and the Earth are aligned with the Earth between the two. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial and penumbral. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon drifts into Earth's outer shadow called the Penumbra. Unlike other eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is a very subtle celestial event and can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon.

