Lunar Eclipse 2020: Tips To Capture Photos From Your Smartphone

January 10 will witness Lunar Eclipse aka 'Chandra Grahan' and will be visible from major parts of the world including India. The lunar eclipse will start from 10:32 PM IST on January 10 and will end on January 11, 2:42 AM IST. A lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where the celestial bodies like Sun, Earth, and Moon align themselves in a straight line for a while. This makes the moon appear dark at the moment till the Earth passes in front of it casting its shadow on the Moon. If you want to capture some photos, take a look at these tips.
This upcoming celestial event is called a penumbral lunar eclipse and is also called the "Wolf Moon Eclipse". During this period, the Earth will find itself between the sun and the moon causing an eclipse. Out of the three types of lunar eclipses, the Lunar Eclipse January 10 will be a penumbral eclipse as the moon will drift into Earth's outer shadow called the Penumbra. In 2020, three more of the similar eclipses will occur, which will be on June 5, July 5 and November 30.
