Lunar Eclipse Today: Watch Live Stream In India On THIS Platform

After the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse last month, the universe is again going to showcase a natural wonder in the form of lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. This upcoming celestial event is called a penumbral lunar eclipse, also called the "Wolf Moon Eclipse". During this period, the Earth will find itself between the sun and the moon, causing an eclipse.

There are three types of lunar eclipses. They are classified as total, penumbral, and partial. In the wolf moon eclipse, the moon drifts into Earth's outer shadow called the Penumbra. The Moon, during this period, is completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth and stays out of the umbra.

This astral event is very subtle and can be a bit hard to spot. This lunar eclipse will be seen on January 10, 2020. Here is all you need to know about this magnificent natural event.

Where can you see the lunar eclipse live stream in India today?

You can see the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse live on the YouTube channel named CosmoSapiens. The event will go live at 10:37 pm IST on January 10. The full view of the eclipse will be seen at 12:40 am on January 11. The eclipse will end at 2:42 am. Other than this, if the clouds are clear in your city, you can see it with your naked eyes. You will not need any special equipment to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse. In 2020, we will be seeing three similar eclipses, which will be on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

Here is some additional information on the Lunar eclipse

On January 10, the eclipse will be at its maximum and the Earth will cover about 90% of the moon. This will cause a slight shadow across the moon's disc. This eclipse will be seen in the areas of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, East of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Much of North America, the Indian Ocean, and the Arctic. We can also see the lunar eclipse live today in India. The eclipse will be active from 10:37 pm on January 10 to 2:42 am on January 11. The eclipse will last for about 4 hours and 5 minutes.

