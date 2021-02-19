Mars Landing Today; What Channel Is NASA TV On Direct TV

NASA's most advanced Mars rover Perseverance is about to begin it's landing descent into the Mars Jezero Crater. Perseverance left the Earth on July 2020 to reach Mars, and is going to land very soon. Read on to find out about the Mars landing today.

Perseverance Rover Mars Landing Today After a Seven Month Flight

The rover Persevarace is set to start its descent into Mars Jezero Crater for its final stage of the long seven-month journey, the landing. Perseverance rover was launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Brevard County in Florida. This is one of NASA's biggest mission yet, both in technology and scope. The rover is filled with cutting edge technologies to study the Red Planet and it cost NASA approximately $ 2.7 billion. The mission of Perseverance rover is to look for signs of primitive microbial life on the surface and lake beds of Mars to find out if life ever existed on Mars at the time life was beginning to develop on Earth. The launch is about to start any minute and you can find out all the details on how to watch the launch below.

What Channel Is NASA TV on Direct TV? Channel 32

You can watch the Perseverance rover landing live on NASA's own channel on Direct TV. Just go to channel 32 and you should be able to access NASA TV. You can catch the Perseverance live stream there.

What Time Does Perseverance Land on Mars? 3:55 PM EST

NASA's Perseverance rover is set to touch down at the Jezero Crater on Mars at 3:55 p.m. EST or 20:55 GMT. Well, at least that's when NASA will know the rover has landed. As per space.com, it takes about 11 minutes and 22 seconds for radio signals to travel from Mars to Earth or vice versa. So, Perseverance's actual ETA for Mars is 3:44 p.m. (20:44 GMT). EST but the live stream will reach Earth at 3:55 p.m. EST.

How To Watch Mars Landing Live? NASA TV/NASA Youtube Stream

There are several ways you catch Mars Landing Live. You can catch the official Youtube channel of NASA and their scheduled live stream. The video is embedded here to make it easier for our readers to find. The live stream for the rover will start on February 18, 2021, at the following times for the different regions - 11:15 AM PST / 2:15 PM EST / 19:15 UTC. You can watch the Perseverance make its descent and landing on Mars by going to the video given here. NASA representatives have called the landing, the most difficult part of the mission and the whole landing sequence will take around 7 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates on Perseverance Mars landing today.

