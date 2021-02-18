Perseverance Rover Cost: Learn How Much Did It Cost To Build The Perseverance Rover

NASA's new Mars Rover Perseverance is good to go to begin its multi-year mission to discover indications of tenability and reserve, especially encouraging rocks for a future example return mission to bring to Earth's research centres. To sort out where the new Mars Rover should land, scientists at NASA studied 60 locations in the range of 5 years and lastly decided upon Jezero Crater on Mars. Many people have been inquisitive about the Perseverance Rover cost and are asking how much did it cost to build the Perseverance Rover.

How much did it cost to build the Perseverance Rover?

It is an expansive mission by NASA to send the Perseverance rover on a multi-year mission to find signs of habitability and other resources. This expansive mission is also expensive as the Perseverance Rover cost is a massive amount. Check out the breakdown of Mars Rover Total Cost below:

NASA has spent 2.2 Billion Dollars in SpaceCraft Development for the Mars Rover

They have spent 243 Million Dollars in Launch Services

And it has also spent 300 million for operations and scientific analysis for its 2-year primary mission.

It has additionally spent 80 Million Dollars to build the Ingenuity Helicopter and 5 million dollars to operate it in its one-month mission.

The Mars Rover Total Cost comes up to 2.725 Billion Dollars.

Why is Mars Rover Landing on Jezero Crater?

It was an exhausting process for the scientists at NASA to circle in on a location where the Mars rover was supposed to land. This was a tedious process as Mars has abundant evidence of water and organic molecules, making it difficult to pick one single spot. The reason the scientists chose the Jezero Crater was to show how water periodically appeared and then disappeared on the Martian surface.

Scientists believe that the planet lost its water because the atmosphere grew too thin. But their research indicates that around 3.5 billion years ago Jezero Crater on Mars could’ve been a potentially habitable river valley.

The Mars rover is set to land on the Delta first and analyze the sediments of this crater. Then it will examine the shoreline and finally start picking up some worthy rocks from the rim of the Crater. Scientists believe that Microbial Life could’ve lived on Jezero and signs of their remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments. Scientists will study how the region formed and evolved, seek signs of past life, and collect samples of Mars rock and soil that might preserve these signs.

