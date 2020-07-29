Mars Perseverance Rover, Launch Date, Time, Location And More

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover is all set for its launch. The Perseverance Rover launch date is July 30, 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about the Perseverance Rover launch.

Perseverance Rover launch time and window:

As per reports, the Perseverance Rover launch time is 7:50 a.m. EDT. The launch window of this Rover is July 30 to August 15, 2020. Further, this mission will take one Mars year i.e. about 687 Earth days. The Perseverance Rover launch will also be showcased on television. If you wish to view the launch, you need to subscribe to the NASA TV channel which will showcase the launch at 7 a.m. (EDT) on July 30. Further, the Perseverance Rover launch will also feature on NASA’s official website.

Mission to Mars details:

The name of the mission is Mars 2020 and the location of the launch is Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Mars Perseverance Rover was manufactured by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. As per reports, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will use the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V Rocket for launch. This Rocket will land on the Jezero Crater in Mars. Further, the landing date is predicted to be February 18, 2021.

As per reports, the Mars Perseverance Rover is 10 feet long. Further, it weighs about 1,025 kilograms with a speed of about 0.1-miles per hour. This rover has about six aluminium wheels that are equipped with titanium spokes.

NASA is also sending a helicopter along with the Mars Perseverance Rover. As per reports, this helicopter will fly under the rover for a few months. Reportedly, this helicopter can withstand the harsh climatic and weather conditions on Mars.

Mission to Mars objectives:

The Mars 2020 mission aims at attaining the following objectives:

Detecting signs of ancient life on Mars.

Collecting rock and soil samples.

To search for microbial life.

Collection of Martian dust samples.

To conduct a study of Mars’ climate as well as geology.

To demonstrate technology for future projects.

A search for ancient microbial life:

The Mars Perseverance Rover is set to land on the Jezero Crater in Mars. According to studies, this crater once housed a river delta. The presence of water makes it ideal to search for microbial life. Further, this crater also has a rich terrain as well as 3.6 billion-years-old landforms. With this mission, NASA aims to gain an insight into the planetary evolution.

All images sourced from Shutterstock