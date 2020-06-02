Mass Extinction 215 Million Years Ago - Studies Dismiss Climate Change & Asteroids

Quick links:
The mass extinction that happened 215 million years ago did not occur due to an asteroid or climate change as believed previously. Instead, scientists have found that the extinction of a wide variety of species was not linked to any single catastrophic event. Various scientists have listed several reasons that resulted in the extinction of species on Earth.
As stated by Professor David Fastovsky on the official website of URI,
'We concluded that neither the asteroid impact nor the climate change had anything to do with the extinction.'
The Andamanian/Revueltian turnover is regarded as the perfect candidate for applying the quantitative methods for the landmark research. It is so because the fossil-rich layers at park preserve a diversity of vertebrates from the period. However, professor at URI told a media portal that he believes that it would be difficult to apply the quantitative methods to calculate other mass extinctions as equally rich fossil data and precise radiometric dates for them are unavailable at other sites and for other time periods.
Moreover, he said that in the end, they have concluded that the reason for extinction was diachronous, which means it occurred in a different geological period and drawn out. Moreover, Professor Fastovsky from URI said that the extinction was a long-lasting suite and did not occur at the same time as the impact of climate change or anything else.
